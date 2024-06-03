Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Kyrgyz parliament speaker embarks on official visit to Azerbaijan

Kyrgyzstan Materials 3 June 2024 16:10 (UTC +04:00)

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 3. Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Shakiev has left for an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Kyrgyz parliament.

Shakiev's official visit will involve discussions aimed at broadening bilateral cooperation.

Additionally, the parliamentary delegation led by the speaker includes deputies Saidbek Zulpuyev, Cholpon Sultanbekova, Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov, Ulan Bakasov, Taalaibek Sarybashov, Dastanbek Jumabekov, Kubanychbek Samakov, Mirlan Samyikozho, and Chief of Staff of the Parliament Alaibek Alymbayev.

To note, the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, held a state visit to Azerbaijan on April 24–25 of this year.

