Kyrgyzstan's exports of passenger cars to Russia plummet

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 6. Kyrgyzstan exported 546 passenger cars to Russia from January through March 2024, which is 43 percent less than the 955 cars exported during the same period in 2023, Trend reports.

According to Kyrgyzstan’s State Statistical Committee, the value of these exports reached $5.468 million, declining by 50 percent year-on-year from $11.082 million in January-March 2023.

Overall, Kyrgyzstan sent abroad 583 passenger cars during the first quarter of 2024, which is 70 percent less than the 1,957 cars exported in the corresponding period of 2023. The value of these exports amounted to $7.345 million, a decrease of 52 percent compared to $15.469 million a year earlier.

In addition to Russia, Kyrgyzstan exported 15 cars to Uzbekistan, 10 to China, and 8 to Kazakhstan.

To note, Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $3.723 billion from January through March 2024, which is 29.8 percent more than in the corresponding months of 2023.

Exports amounted to $510.9 million, increasing by 12.8 percent compared to January through March 2023. Imports, compared to the same period in 2023, grew by 33 percent, reaching $3.213 billion.

The statistics yield that, of the trade turnover structure, imports made up 86.3 percent and exports 13.7 percent.