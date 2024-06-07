RKDF and Gazprombank forge partnership to boost leasing services in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 7. The Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF) and Gazprombank Leasing will collaborate to promote leasing services in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

According to RKDF, the cooperation agreement was signed by Artem Novikov, Chairman of the Management Board of RKDF, and Vyacheslav Spirov, Vice President of Gazprombank and General Director of Gazprombank Leasing Group.

“The agreement opens new prospects for the development of the leasing services market in Kyrgyzstan. Our goal is to create favorable conditions for the introduction of innovative leasing products, as well as to conduct comprehensive market research to determine its potential and needs,” Novikov said.

He noted that collaboration between the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund and Gazprombank Leasing will significantly enhance the potential of leasing services to achieve one of the fund's key goals - economic growth and modernization of Kyrgyzstan's economy

Spirov, on the other hand, expressed that the signed agreement reflects their willingness to promote leasing financing in different fields and areas, showcasing their openness and preparedness.

The Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund was established in 2014. The main goals of the fund include promoting economic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Russia, modernizing and developing the Kyrgyz economy, and utilizing the opportunities arising from the participation of both countries in Eurasian economic integration.