Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on eggs imports

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 10. Kyrgyzstan has imposed a temporary ban on the import of fresh chicken eggs, Trend reports.

The ban, except for re-export, transit of eggs through the country, and movement from one EAEU member state to another through its territory, is introduced by a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers for a period of six months.

It is noted that this measure aims to ensure the country's food security, stabilize market prices for food products, and ensure the proper functioning of the domestic market.

According to the Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the country imported 12.308 million eggs in the first quarter of 2024, which is 76.7 percent less than in the same period of 2023 (52.793 million). The value of imports amounted to $1.139 million, decreasing by 67.1 percent compared to January through March 2023 ($3.459 million).

Kyrgyzstan received eggs from Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan throughout the reporting period.