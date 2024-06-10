Kyrgyzstan gives green light to export of gold-bearing ore, gold concentrate

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 10. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has lifted the temporary ban on the export of gold-bearing ore and gold concentrate from the country, Trend reports.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz president, Zhaparov has signed a decree, by which it is declared to deem obsolete the decree of the president "On the introduction of a temporary ban on the export from the Kyrgyz Republic of gold-bearing ore and gold concentrate" dated October 26, 2022.

Thus, the amendments made to this decree on March 14, 2023, and December 28, 2023, are also rendered null and void.

To note, the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan reports that the country exported 2.11 tons of gold from January through March 2024, a 2.5-fold increase from the same period in 2023. Compared to January–March 2023, the value of these exports increased by 2.7 times to $139.712 million.

Specifically, 1.126 tons of gold were exported to China's Hong Kong for $75.36 million, 971 kg were exported to Switzerland for $63.5 million, and 12 kg to the UAE for $811,900.