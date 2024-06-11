Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan agree on Kambarata-1 HPP

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 11. The Ministries of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan have signed an interdepartmental agreement on cooperation for the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant (HPP) construction project, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, the document was signed following the International Investment Energy Forum in Vienna.

In total, five documents related to the energy sector were signed at the forum, and a coordinating donor committee was established for the construction of Kambarata-1 HPP.

The International Investment Energy Forum in Vienna focused on the Kambarata-1 HPP construction project. The forum was organized by the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan with the support of the World Bank Group and the assistance of the Austrian government. During the forum, Kyrgyzstan also presented other initiatives related to clean energy.

More than 200 representatives and leaders of international financial organizations, delegations from Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and private investors participated in the event.

To note, the Kambarata-1 on the Naryn river is the largest hydroelectric project in Kyrgyzstan and is expected to become one of Central Asia's largest hydropower ventures. Once completed, the HPP will have a capacity of 1,860 MW and will produce 5.6 billion kWh of electricity per year. Preliminary estimates indicate that the dam will be 256 meters high and that the reservoir will hold more than 5.4 billion cubic meters of water.