Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia considering launch of direct flights

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 11. Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia are considering the possibility of launching direct flights between the countries, Trend reports.

According to the press service of the State Civil Aviation Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, a Kyrgyz delegation led by the Director of the State Civil Aviation Agency, Daniyar Bostonov, and the Commercial Director of Manas International Airport, Aman Mamaev, is currently in Malaysia.

Direct flights between Bishkek and Kuala Lumpur will be discussed during the visit. Meetings with Malaysian aviation officials, major airline CEOs, and KLIA (Kuala Lumpur International Airport) representatives are also planned.

As part of the working visit, the Kyrgyz delegation has already met with representatives of the Ministry of Transport of Malaysia. During the meeting, the Kyrgyz delegation presented a detailed presentation on the development of civil aviation in the country, confirmed the provision of fifth freedom rights to Malaysian airlines, allowing them to use Bishkek as a transit point, and informed about Kyrgyzstan's tourism potential.

The Malaysian side, in turn, confirmed their readiness to encourage their airlines to conduct passenger and cargo flights between the capitals of the two countries.

As a result of the meeting, the parties agreed to make the necessary amendments to the intergovernmental air service agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia.