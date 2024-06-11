Earthquake strikes Kyrgyz-Tajik border

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 11. An earthquake of magnitude 4 struck the Kyrgyz-Tajik border at 12:27 PM (GMT+6) today, Trend reports.

The Seismology Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan reported that the earthquake's epicenter was 27 km southwest of Daroot-Korgon village and 140 km southwest of the city of Osh.

The epicenter was at a depth of 13 kilometers.

In populated areas of Kyrgyzstan, the earthquake registered intensities of 3 points in the villages of Daroot-Korgon, Achyk-Suu, Kara-Shybak, and Zhar-Bashi, and 2.5 points in the villages of Karamyk, Shibee, Kulchu, Chak, and Kyzyl-Eshme.