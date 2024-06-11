Kyrgyzstan's parliament approves bill lifting ban on uranium, thorium mining

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 11. Kyrgyzstan's Parliamentary Committee on the fuel and energy complex, subsoil use, and industrial policy has approved a bill lifting the ban on uranium and thorium mining in the country in its first and second readings, Trend reports.

According to the parliament, to lessen the harmful effects of mining on the environment, the state will oversee the use of advanced mining technology for uranium and thorium when the law is passed. Once these technologies are identified, the relevant state agencies will mandate their adoption by subsoil users.

During the discussion, deputies raised issues regarding environmental, technical, and industrial safety in the mining sector. They emphasized the need to focus on training highly qualified specialists, exchanging experiences, and bringing back experienced specialists currently working abroad.

The deputies stressed that representatives of state bodies must take necessary measures to protect the environment and ensure the safe operation of tailing storage facilities.

To note, a moratorium on these activities was introduced in Kyrgyzstan in 2019. In February 2024, President Sadyr Japarov discussed plans to develop the Kyzyl Ompol deposit with residents of the Tong and Kochkor districts.