Kyrgyzstan making moves to outlaw e-cigarettes

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 13. The Kyrgyz Parliament (Jogorku Kenesh) passed a bill banning the use of e-cigarettes in the first reading, the statement of Kyrgyzstan's Parliament said, Trend reports.

The deputies considered and passed the bill on amendments to the law "On protection of the health of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic from the consequences of tobacco consumption, nicotine, and exposure to ambient tobacco smoke and aerosol" in the first reading.

"Violation of the ban on the use of electronic cigarettes shall entail a fine of 400 calculation indices for individuals and 600 calculation indices for legal entities. Violation of the ban on the sale of electronic cigarettes shall entail a fine of 500 calculation indexes for individuals and 650 calculation indexes for legal entities. The importation of electronic cigarettes is punishable by a fine of 1,500 to 2,000 calculation indices or imprisonment for a term of one to two years," the statement reads.

Furthermore, it is noted that the purpose of the bill is to ensure the health and well-being of young citizens by deterring them from using e-cigarettes to protect against stunted body development and addiction to the negative habit.

