Kyrgyz president scheduled to visit Uzbekistan soon

Photo: The press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 13. A state visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov to Uzbekistan is planned for the near future, said the Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan Sanzhar Bolotov, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan.

Bolotov made the remark at the opening of the Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Business Forum in Bishkek today.

"The upcoming meeting between the two presidents will be an important moment in strengthening the friendly ties between our countries, embodying a shared commitment to developing neighborly and mutually beneficial relations," the official pointed out.

He reminded that the presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have set the goal of increasing trade turnover between the countries to $2 billion.

"This is an ambitious but achievable goal. We must work together, using all available tools and mechanisms, to achieve this target. I am confident that with joint efforts, we can not only reach but surpass this benchmark," Bolotov added.

To note, in 2023, the trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan amounted to 694 million dollars, an increase of 15.8 percent compared to 2022.

Specifically, exports amounted to $290.8 million (a growth of 22.9 percent), and imports increased by 11.2 percent to $403.2 million.

