EIB, Kyrgyzstan sign communiqué for advancing Kambarata HPP-1 project

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 6. The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed the Vienna Communique, titled "Unlocking Investment Potential for a Green Future of the Kyrgyz Republic and Central Asia," with the government of Kyrgyzstan, marking a key step forward in their cooperation as part of the Kambarata HPP-1 project, Trend reports.

According to Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Energy, the signing took place following a meeting in Bishkek between Kyrgyz Minister of Energy Taalaibek Ibraev and EIB Vice President Kyriacos Kakouris.

The EU Delegation in Kyrgyzstan highlighted that the partnership would open up investment opportunities aimed at fostering a greener future for both Kyrgyzstan and Central Asia.

Both parties emphasized the strategic importance of the Kambarata HPP-1 as a project designed to enhance energy security, improve water resource management, strengthen regional cooperation, and accelerate the transition to clean energy in Kyrgyzstan and the broader Central Asian region.

EIB representatives reiterated their commitment to supporting Kyrgyzstan’s efforts to develop its energy potential.

To note, EIB is part of the Coordinating Donor Committee for the construction of the Kambarata HPP-1.

Construction of the Kambarata-1 HPP is planned to begin in 2025, and the first hydraulic unit will be commissioned in 2028. The preliminary cost of the project is $4.5–5 billion, and the plant capacity is 1,860 MW. The hydropower plant is expected to produce 5.6 billion kWh of electricity per year.