Kyrgyzstan nominates new ambassador to Uzbekistan

Photo: Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 19. The new Kyrgyz ambassador to Uzbekistan has been appointed, the statement of press service of Kyrgyzstan's President said, Trend reports.

According to information, President Sadyr Zhaparov signed a decree appointing Duyshonkul Chotonov as Kyrgyzstan's ambassador to Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, on November 1, 2024, it was announced that Musa Djumanbaev, who held this position, completed his diplomatic mission in Uzbekistan.

Duyshonkul Chotonov served as Kyrgyzstan's ambassador to South Korea from July 2011 through July 2015.