Young Tajik makes his way to Forbes list

Tajik Azizdjon Azimi, the youngest graduate of New York University, an MBA / MPP candidate, entered the Forbes "30 to 30" list, Tajik media reported.

This is an annual rating, which tells about young entrepreneurs who managed to become millionaires before the age of 30.

Azizdjon Azimi is the founder and chairman of Tajik non-governmental organization Tajrupt, whose activities are aimed at empowering youth in the country.

As the first NGO from Central Asia, where participants discuss topics such as gender equality, free media and entrepreneurship, they organized an out-of-class resource center.

Azimi is the youngest graduate of New York University. He graduated in 2016. The Tajik is an MBA / MPP candidate with a double degree of Stanford Graduate School of Business and Harvard School of Management named after John F. Kennedy.

Azizdjon Azimi became a student at the age of 15. Teachers in Tajikistan advised the parents of a talented boy to finish school externally.

For now, Azizdzhon Azimi is intending to obtain a master's and doctorate in the United States. But in the future he wants to return to his homeland and make his contribution to the development of Tajikistan and its structural transformation.

