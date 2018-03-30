Tajikistan to increase safety of hydraulic structures

30 March 2018 17:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

Trend:

The law of the Republic of Tajikistan "On the Safety of Hydraulic Structures" is being amended, Tajik media reported citing the press service of the Tajik parliament on March 30.

The Council of Majlisi Namoyandagon (lower house of parliament) of Tajikistan will consider new amendments at the next meeting, which will be held on April 2, 2018 in Dushanbe.

According to the information, the agenda of the meeting of the Council includes three issues.

All issues are related to introduction of changes in a number of laws and codes of Tajikistan.

In particular, the members of parliament are to consider amendments to the law "On the Safety of Hydraulic Structures", the Code of Administrative Offenses and the Processual Code of Administrative Offenses.

Azernews Newspaper
