Tajikistan needs nearly $3B for development of transport infrastructure

12 June 2018 09:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

The Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan is considering more than 30 road projects, the implementation of which will require more than $2.7 billion, Asia-Plus reported.

The most expensive project in the list of promising road projects is the project "Rehabilitation of Khorog-Kulma section of Dushanbe-Kulma highway".

According to preliminary data, it will take about $568 millionto rehabilitate the 395-kilometer section of this highway.

Among the promising projects with a relatively high budget, there are those for the rehabilitation of the Kalai Khumb-Vanj (80 km, $238 million) and the Vanj-Khorog (163 km, $200 million) highways and the project for the connection of the Tajikistan-Pakistan highway passing through Afghanistan (83 km, $215 million).

The list of promising projects also includes the project "Construction of anti-avalanche galleries on the Dushanbe-Chanak highway". The construction will require $26.6 million.

The Ministry of Transport stated that, currently 12 investment road projects are under implementation, the total budget of which is about $700 million.

These are, in particular, projects for the reconstruction of roads Khujand-Isfara, Dushanbe-Tursunzoda (from the Avicenna monument to the Western Gate of Dushanbe), Kulyab-Kalai Khumb (Shokhin-Shagon and Shokhin-Kulyab sections), Vose-Khovaling, Temurmalik-Baljuvan-Khovaling and others.

During the years of independence, 12 billion somoni was allocated for the development of the country's road infrastructure.

In the recently published "Quality of Roads" ranking of the World Economic Forum, Tajikistan occupies the 70th place among 137 countries.

In terms of the quality of roads in the former Soviet Union, Tajikistan is inferior only to Azerbaijan, Lithuania and Estonia.

