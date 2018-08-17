Tajikistan, Uzbekistan ink Strategic Partnership Agreement

17 August 2018 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

Trend:

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev have signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in Tashkent city, the Tajik Avesta news agency reported citing the Uzbek presidential press service.

The two presidents signed the corresponding agreement following the talks held at the highest level at the Uzbek presidential residence.

The Strategic Partnership Agreement between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan defines the objectives of establishing long-term and sustainable partnership relations, as well as strategic directions of bilateral cooperation.

Mirziyoyev and Rahmon also adopted a Joint Statement of the Heads of State.

In addition, 27 documents have been signed concerning cooperation in industry, standardization and certification, border crossing, recognition of documents on education, geodesy and geology, agriculture, culture and other spheres.

In particular, agreements on trade-economic, scientific-technical and cultural-humanitarian cooperation between Surxondaryo and Khatlon, Samarkand and Sughd provinces were adopted.

The two presidents expressed satisfaction with the negotiations and agreements signed, and stressed that the Strategic Partnership Agreement is the most important of them.

“Much can be said about major positive changes in Uzbek-Tajik relations, but the most important achievement is that our practical affairs improve the lives of millions of people,” said Mirziyoyev. “We will continue making every effort to fully strengthen the bridge of unbreakable friendship of our peoples.”

The state visit of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to Uzbekistan continues.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkish company to build European boulevard in Tashkent
Economy news 16:37
Tajik, Uzbek presidents hold talks in narrow format
Uzbekistan 16:27
Hilton hotel to appear in Tashkent
Economy news 16:18
Uzbek refrigerator-making plant declared bankrupt
Economy news 15:39
Gold prices have significant impact on foreign exchange reserves of Uzbekistan
Economy news 14:27
Uzbek gov't OKs import of drones to develop country's tourism potential
ICT 12:44
Latest
Azerbaijani operator curtails expansion plan for commercial TV in country's north-west
ICT 17:16
Weapons, ammunition seized from radicals in Azerbaijan's Ganja city
Society 17:10
Turkish company to build European boulevard in Tashkent
Economy news 16:37
Azerbaijan sees fall in number of unemployed
Economy news 16:30
Malaysian ambassador completes diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 16:28
Tajik, Uzbek presidents hold talks in narrow format
Uzbekistan 16:27
Hilton hotel to appear in Tashkent
Economy news 16:18
Uzbek state provider launched alternative internet route through Kyrgyzstan
ICT 16:11
Chinese company to take part in construction of agricultural hub in Kazakhstan
Economy news 16:09