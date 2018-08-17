Tajikistan, Uzbekistan ink Strategic Partnership Agreement

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

Trend:

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev have signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in Tashkent city, the Tajik Avesta news agency reported citing the Uzbek presidential press service.

The two presidents signed the corresponding agreement following the talks held at the highest level at the Uzbek presidential residence.

The Strategic Partnership Agreement between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan defines the objectives of establishing long-term and sustainable partnership relations, as well as strategic directions of bilateral cooperation.

Mirziyoyev and Rahmon also adopted a Joint Statement of the Heads of State.

In addition, 27 documents have been signed concerning cooperation in industry, standardization and certification, border crossing, recognition of documents on education, geodesy and geology, agriculture, culture and other spheres.

In particular, agreements on trade-economic, scientific-technical and cultural-humanitarian cooperation between Surxondaryo and Khatlon, Samarkand and Sughd provinces were adopted.

The two presidents expressed satisfaction with the negotiations and agreements signed, and stressed that the Strategic Partnership Agreement is the most important of them.

“Much can be said about major positive changes in Uzbek-Tajik relations, but the most important achievement is that our practical affairs improve the lives of millions of people,” said Mirziyoyev. “We will continue making every effort to fully strengthen the bridge of unbreakable friendship of our peoples.”

The state visit of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to Uzbekistan continues.

