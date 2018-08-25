Tajikistan provides duty-free transit for Uzbek vehicles

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

Trend:

Cars and buses of the Republic of Uzbekistan passing through the Republic of Tajikistan are exempted from paying a fee for entry and transit through the Tajik territory, the Tajik news agency Avesta reports citing the customs service of Tajikistan.

The relevant government decree was signed by the country's President Emomali Rahmon on the eve of his state visit to Uzbekistan.

The purpose of the decree is to arrange conditions for duty-free entry and transit of Uzbek cars and buses through Tajikistan .

