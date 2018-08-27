Two die in Tajikistan during attack of border violators from Afghanistan

27 August 2018 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

Trend:

Two people were killed and one was injured in Tajikistan in an attack by a group of armed men from Afghanistan who broke into the territory of Tajikistan, the Tajik State Committee for National Security told RIA Novosti Aug. 27.

"As a result of penetration of a group of armed trespassers from Afghanistan, two foresters were killed and one forester was seriously wounded in the Farkhor district of the Khatlon region of Tajikistan," the representative of the state committee said.

He noted that the armed men went deep into the territory of Tajikistan. They saw a car with three forestry workers of the Farkhor district and opened fire on them. As a result, two foresters were killed, and one forester, despite the injuries, was able to get to the border outpost and warn border guards.

"The soldiers of the Khamadoni border detachment have been alarmed. They are now searching for the violators who broke into the territory of Tajikistan," the source added.

