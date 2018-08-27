Tajikistan, German KfW outline co-op priorities

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

Trend:

Ambassador of Tajikistan to Germany Maliksho Negmatov met in Berlin with newly appointed head of the office of the KfW German Development Bank in Tajikistan Andreas Schneider, the Tajik news agency Avesta reported citing the Tajik Embassy in Germany.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place regarding the Tajik-German cooperation.

It was stressed that the implementation of projects in healthcare, education and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises should continue to be priority areas for cooperation.

The sides also expressed their readiness to hold regular negotiations of the Tajik-German intergovernmental commission for financial and technical cooperation.

