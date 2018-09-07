EBRD allocates funds to Tajikistan to solve transport problems

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Trend:

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has allocated a loan in the amount of up to $6 million for the solution of transport problems in the city of Bokhtar (formerly Kurgan-Tyube), Sputnik Tajikistan reported referring to the press service of the EBRD Resident Office in Tajikistan.

The loan agreement was signed by the Minister of Finance of Tajikistan Faiziddin Qahhorzoda and Head of the EBRD Resident Office in Tajikistan Ayten Rustamova.

With this money, the city plans, in particular, to purchase 40 new buses. Also, these funds will be used for the construction of the bus station and the introduction of an integrated electronic ticket system that meets international standards.

As specified, the state-guaranteed loan for a period of 13 years will be provided by the state territorial unitary enterprise (STUE) "Bokhtarnakliyotkhizmatrason" ("Bokhtar" transport services).

The new buses have lower clearance level, which will allow disabled and elderly passengers to comfortably use this transport.

The mentioned funds will also be used for construction of the bus station and the introduction of an integrated system of electronic tickets.

It is especially emphasized that the project opens up new employment opportunities for women. This will be an innovation in a male-dominated sector.

The EBRD has so far invested more than 608 million euros ($700 million) in various sectors of the economy of Tajikistan, the press release of the EBRD said.

Earlier it was reported that 25 modern buses were delivered to Khujand city from Russia in order to solve transport problems with the financial backing by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Then, the EBRD allocated to the State Public Utility Enterprise (SPUE) "Khujand Public Transport" a credit in the amount of $17.5 million.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news