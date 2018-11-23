Tajikistan will receive 88 million USD for completion of rehabilitation of the Qairoqqum hydropower plant

23 November 2018 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Green Climate Fund (GCF) are providing a US$88 million financing package to Tajikistan to complete the rehabilitation of the Qairoqqum hydroelectric power plant (HPP) in the northern Sughd province to support Tajikistan improve its electricity supply, news.tj reports.

The loan will allow completing an ambitious program of investment that was commenced in 2014 with financing from the EBRD, Austria and the United Kingdom and the Climate Investment Funds’ Pilot Program for Climate Resilience. The government of Austria is again funding technical cooperation support.

Speaking to lawmakers, Tajik Minister of Finance Faiziddin Qahhorzoda noted on November 23 that the financing package includes US$ 38 million EBRD loan, US$ 27 million GCF loan and US$ 23 million GCF grant.

The new financing will fund the second and final phase of the rehabilitation and modernization of the 60-year old Qairoqqum HPP, which provides electricity to 500,000 people. Measures include concrete dam works and the installation of hydraulic steel components, turbines and electromechanical equipment for the four hydropower units.

The full rehabilitation I expected to increase the plants installed capacity from the current 126 MW to 174 MW. The upgrade will introduce innovative climate resilience measures enabling the plant to cope with the expected impact of climate change on the hydrology of the country.

