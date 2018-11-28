Native of Tajikistan appointed to head Russia’s Federal Cadastral Chamber

Native of Tajikistan, Parviz Tukhtasunov, has been appointed to head the Federal Cadastral Chamber of Federal Service for State Registration, Cadastre and Cartography (Rosreestr) of Russia. An order on his appointment has reportedly been signed by the Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, Maxim Oreshkin, news.tj reports.

Prior to this, Tukhtasunov served as adviser to the head of the Federal Cadastral Chamber, according to Govori Moskva Radio Station.

He had reportedly been adviser to the head of the Federal Cadastral Chamber since October 2016.

Meanwhile, some Russian media reports say that order on appointment of Tukhtasunov as the head of the Federal Cadastral Chamber has not yet been signed.

The photo of his appointment order without minister’s signature is posted on funclub.su website.

According to bio data provided by the Federal Cadastral Chamber, Tukhtasunov was born in Dushanbe in 1985. He reportedly graduated from Moscow Medical Academy named after I.M. Sechenov on “Medical Business” specialty in 2008.

In 2017, Tukhtasunov graduated from Open Institute – High Professional School on “” Public and Municipal Management” specialty and Plekhanov Russian University of Economics on “Corporate Finance” specialty.

From 2011 to 2016, Tukhtasunov reportedly worked with various commercial companies. In August-October 2016, he served as deputy director of the management administration of FGNU Rosselkhozptvktmonitoring. From October 2016 to November 2018, he served as adviser to the head of the Federal Cadastral Chamber.

The Federal Cadastral Chamber is a division of the Federal Service for State Registration, Cadastre and Cartography (Rosreestr), which is a federal agency in Russia, responsible for the organization of the Unified State Register of Rights on Real Estate and Transactions, as well as the spatial data infrastructure of the Russian Federation. It is Russia's official real estate agency.

