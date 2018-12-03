12-day action to celebrate 70th anniversary of UDHR launched in Tajikistan on December 3

A 12-day action to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) was launched in Tajikistan on December 3, news.tj reports.

The action includes a number of activities being carried out by the Civil Society Coalition against Torture and Impunity in Tajikistan (Coalition).

Beginning on December 3 during 12 days, the Coalition will cite one article of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights a day on its social network pages a day and post two comments by a government official and a human rights activist.

The action is being held in three languages – Tajik, English and Russian.

The action is organized under financial support of the Branch of the Open Society Institute/Assistance Foundation in Tajikistan (OSI/AF-Tajikistan), UNOCHA office in Tajikistan, UNDP Office in Tajikistan, the European Union Delegation to Tajikistan and Sigrid Rausing Trust.

The Civil Society Coalition against Torture and Impunity in Tajikistan was established in September 2011 to consolidate the efforts of civil society to combat torture and impunity in Tajikistan. The Coalition facilitated opening of the public debate about torture in Tajikistan and influenced positive changes within legislation policy and practice with regards to prevention and investigation of this crime, as well as provision of reparation to the victims. .

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) is a milestone document in the history of human rights. Drafted by representatives with different legal and cultural backgrounds from all regions of the world, the Declaration was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in Paris on December 10, 1948 (General Assembly resolution 217 A) as a common standard of achievements for all peoples and all nations. It sets out, for the first time, fundamental human rights to be universally protected and it has been translated into over 500 languages.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news