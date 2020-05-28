UAE allocates aid to Tajikistan to support its COVID-19 battle

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28

Trend:

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) sent an aid plane containing 10 metric tons of medical supplies to Tajikistan to bolster the country’s efforts to battle COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports with reference to the Emirates News Agency.

The report said that the aid will assist approximately 10,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

"Striving for a healthier and more secure world is a priority for the UAE, which has dedicated immense resources to advancing the global fight against COVID-19 since the start of the crisis," said UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan and Non-Resident Ambassador to Tajikistan Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, commenting on the aid delivery.

He added that with this delivery of critical aid to Tajikistan, the UAE is affirming that it will build upon its bonds of partnership with other nations to help them fight this virus at every turn.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.