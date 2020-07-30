ADB allocates additional grant to Tajikistan for COVID-19 medical supplies

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has allocated a $928,000 grant for Tajikistan to procure additional personal protective equipment for health care workers to support the country’s efforts in combatting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

According to ADB Tajikistan Resident Mission (TJRM), the supplies comprising protective coveralls, aprons, masks, gloves, shoe covers, face shields, headcaps, and other items will be delivered in three shipments. The first shipment is expected to come from Cambodia in August. The second and third shipments are expected from China in August and September.

The grant is reportedly drawn from an ADB’s ongoing regional technical assistance—Regional Support to Address the Outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 and Potential Outbreaks of Other Communicable Diseases—and adds to an initial $100,000 grant reallocated from the Tajikistan Maternal and Child Health Integrated Care Project in March to procure medical supplies.

Separately, on June 18, ADB approved a $50 million grant under its COVID-19 Active Response and Expenditure Support Program to provide budget support to the Tajikistan government and help fund its comprehensive response plan and countercyclical measures.

