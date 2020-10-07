Tajikistan and Sierra Leone establish diplomatic relations
The signing ceremony of the Joint Statement on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Sierra Leone took place in New York, Trend reports citing Kabar.
The joint statement was signed by the permanent representatives of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Sierra Leone to the UN Mahmadamin Makhmadaminov and Ali Kabba, the information department of the country's Foreign Ministry reports.
Sierra Leone - a state in West Africa, on the Atlantic coast. Area - 71,740 km. Before independence in 1961, it was a British possession. Currently a presidential republic, part of the British Commonwealth.
