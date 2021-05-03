Tajikistan assessing damage as result of armed conflict on border with Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3

Trend:

The management of the Tajik Department of the Committee of Emergency Situations and Civil Defense of Sughd region together with the city Committee of Emergency Situations of Isfara and Bobodjon of Tajikistan’s Ghafurov district will review the damaged houses of three third-level administrative divisions of Isfara, namely, Surkh, Vorukh, Chorkukh and Ovchikalacha Bobojon villages of Ghafurov district of Sughd region to assess the damage as a result of the conflict on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border, Trend reports with reference to Tajikistan’s Khovar national news agency.

In accordance with the preliminary data, 14 residential buildings were destroyed, two houses and one additional structure were partially damaged as a result of the conflict in the territory of three third-level administrative divisions of Isfara.

The building of the secondary educational institution and a residential building in Ovchikalacha village of Ghafurov district were partially damaged.

About 15,000 residents who found themselves in the conflict zone were evacuated to the safe places by the Evacuation Commission of Isfara, Ghafurov, Rasulov, and the Spitamen districts, together with representatives of the local executive bodies of the cities and districts of the region, the Department of the Committee of Emergency Situations and Civil Defense of the Sughd region. All of them have been returned to the places of permanent residence.

The Committee of Emergency Situations continues its work.

The situation on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan escalated on April 28 after the citizens of Tajikistan began to install surveillance cameras at the water intake in the village of Kok-Tash, Batken region (Kyrgyzstan).

As a result of a skirmish, residents of the two countries began throwing stones at each other. Later, military units from both countries got involved.

A ceasefire was established between the countries from 17.00 (GMT +3). The two sides agreed to jointly patrol border areas to avoid further clashes. Both Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan reported dead and injured as a result of the armed clashes.