Tajikistan official confirms the death of 19 citizens in the recent border clashes
The local authorities of the Tajik northern Sughd province have confirmed that 19 Tajik citizens were killed and 87others were wounded during the April 28-29 at the Tajik-Kyrgyz border, Trend reports citing Kabar.
The Sughd administration press center says 3 million somonis (equivalent to 265,000 U.S. dollars) have been allocated to provide financial assistance to families of those killed or wounded in the recent unrest.
The death toll from recent clashes at a disputed Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border has risen to 55, with hundreds of people injured and dozens of homes destroyed.
