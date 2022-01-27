Tajikistan reports civilian casualties as result of incident on the border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27

On January 27, 2022, at approximately 5:20 pm local time, a group of fifty unknown citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic in the amount of fifty people from among the residents of the village council of Aksai, Batken oblast, on the bridge near the settlement of Khodjai-Alo, forcibly stopped the car of the Porter brand of a citizen of the Republic of Tajikistan, transporting sand, moving through the territory of the Republic of Tajikistan from the settlement of Khodjai-Alo to the settlement of Somoniyon, Isfara district, reports the press center of the border troops of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan, Trend reports citing Khovar.

According to the press center of the border troops of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan, in order to suppress such illegal actions of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, a meeting was scheduled at the level of representatives of local authorities and law enforcement agencies of the city of Isfara, Sughd oblast of the Republic of Tajikistan.

However, the Kyrgyz side did not come to the meeting. Instead, at about 18 hours 10 minutes local time, Kyrgyz border guards who took up firing positions along the perimeter of the above bridge (275 meters) opened fire from existing small arms on civilians of the Republic of Tajikistan. To date, the intensity of fire from the Kyrgyz Republic is rapidly gaining momentum. There are casualties among civilians and border guards of the Republic of Tajikistan. There are casualties among civilians and border guards of the Republic of Tajikistan.

There is a relocation of individual paramilitary units and subunits, as well as military equipment to the border areas of the Batken region.

At the moment, from the side of the Kyrgyz Republic in the direction of the Republic of Tajikistan on local residents, vehicles and various infrastructure facilities, intense fire is being conducted. Border outposts fired from mortars.

Flights of unmanned aerial vehicles with violation of the airspace of the Republic of Tajikistan were recorded.

Currently, in order to hide its illegal actions, the Kyrgyz side is actively processing the masses with fake and false information in the media and various Internet resources.