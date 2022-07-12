Tajikistan shares data on total area under wheat crop

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. The total sown area of wheat as of July 1, 2022, in Tajikistan amounted to 198,717 hectares, Trend reports with reference to Tajikistan's Ministry of Agriculture.

To date, 116,923 hectares of wheat have been sown in the Khatlon region, 43,926 hectares in the Sughd region and 240 hectares in the capital of Tajikistan.

The yield of wheat in the Sughd region is 33 centners per 1 hectare, in Khatlon region - 39 centners, and in Dushanbe - 35 centners.

According to the ministry, Tajikistan's wheat harvest in 2021 amounted to 864,000 tons, while this year 917,000 tons are expected.

Meanwhile, according to the forecast of the main macroeconomic indicators of the government, Tajikistan plans to increase wheat production by 12 percent in the next three years.