Tajikistan aims to cooperate with Türkiye in gold mining - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Tajikistan aims to cooperate with Türkiye in gold mining, said Ambassador of Tajikistan to Türkiye Ashrafjon Gulov, Trend reports with reference to the dunya.com.

"Tajikistan wants to establish joint enterprises with Türkiye in gold mining, minerals, cotton processing, aluminum production and other fields," Gulov emphasized.

According to him, about 90 joint or only Turkish-owned companies operate to date in Tajikistan. Moreover, negotiations to establish joint factories with Turkish companies are still ongoing.

He also stressed the importance of the work being done by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), which successfully carries out projects in Tajikistan to improve the social, economic, and cultural relations between the two countries.

"With the help of TIKA, dozens of projects worth approximately $50 million have been implemented in Tajikistan," he added.

Notably, this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Tajikistan and Türkiye.