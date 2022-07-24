ADB to assist Tajikistan in attracting more investments (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Asian Development Bank (ADB) will help Tajikistan to attract more investors, Officer-in-Charge of the ADB’s Tajikistan Resident Mission, Ms. Rhodora Concepcion told Trend.

According to her, the Bank will assist government-led structural reforms to transform Tajikistan into a more attractive destination for foreign and domestic private investors.

"ADB will support Tajikistan's agricultural production and natural resources management, improve urban services in Dushanbe and secondary cities, tap the tourism potential of the country, and develop roads to connect rural and urban areas with neighboring countries", she said.

Currently, ADB operations in Tajikistan pursue three strategic priorities:

- supporting structural reforms to enhance resource allocation and mobilization;

- improving labor productivity through human capital development;

- fostering better livelihoods through investment in a land-linked economy.

Notably, in September 2021, ADB and the government launched a new 5-year country partnership strategy for Tajikistan focusing on improving the quality of the country’s economic growth by supporting government efforts to increase productivity and mobilize private investments.