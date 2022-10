BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Vietnamese VietJet Air airline will launch direct flights from Ho Chi Minh to Tashkent, Trend reports via Uzbekistan Airports JSC.

The first passenger flight is scheduled for December 15. Flights will be carried out on Airbus A-330 aircraft with a frequency of 1 time in 10 days.

VietJet Air is an international low-cost airline and the first private airline established in Vietnam, headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City.