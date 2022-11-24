Solemn event dedicated to historic 16th session of Tajikistan Supreme Council held in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. A round table meeting dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the historic 16th session of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Tajikistan was held in Baku on November 24, Trend reports.

The event organized with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Tajikistan in Azerbaijan was attended by the Ambassador of Tajikistan Rustam Soli, representatives of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, the Executive Power of Baku, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, the ambassadors of Central Asia and Georgia.

Speaking at event, Soli noted the importance of the 16th session in the development of a legal, democratic and secular Tajik state.

"We have gone through a difficult period, but along the way we have always felt the support of Azerbaijan and the countries of Central Asia, and we continue to feel this support to this day," the ambassador said.

Emphasizing the importance of this session, he reminded that 30 years ago, state symbols were adopted at it - the anthem, coat of arms and flag of Tajikistan.

Besides, during the event, the participants were shown a video called ‘Tajikistan - pearl of the East’ about the see-sights of the country.

In the history of the Tajik people, the 16th session of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Tajikistan in 1992 was a turning point which significantly impacted the country’s future fate.