Germany taking steps to improve Tajikistan's agricultural sector (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH is implementing the second phase of the "Towards Rural Inclusive Growth and Economic Resilience in Tajikistan (TRIGGER II)" project, a spokesperson of GIZ, told Trend.

According to the spokesperson, GIZ has supported the Ministry of Agriculture to develop a model of the agricultural sector of Tajikistan, by helping them to analyze such variables as the volume of production and the level of prices for various agricultural products to gain more planning reliability.

The policy advice of GIZ contributed to the drafting of the Strategy of Agrarian Reforms in Tajikistan 2022-2030.

"GIZ since 2019 supported around 8,000 farmers in Tajikistan – almost half of them are women. On demonstration plots and through technical advice with a network of nearly 200 village advisors, GIZ disseminates good practices in sustainable agriculture, such as using seeds of good quality and organic fertilizers," she said.

Moreover, GIZ since 2017 also assisted local cooperatives to obtain the EU organic standard for the export of cotton and other organic crops. GIZ helps farmers establish trustful relationships with export-oriented processing units in Tajikistan buying their products.

TRIGGER II Project, which is due to finish in 2024, is commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and co-financed by the EU since December 2020, works in agricultural and water-related areas to support Tajikistan's private sector and economic development.