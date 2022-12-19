Tajikistan, Belarus sign protocol on co-op in field transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. On November 29-30, during a meeting of the Tajikistan-Belarus joint commission on road transport, a protocol on transport cooperation between the two countries was signed, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan.

Belarusian delegation led by the Head of the Automobile and Urban Passenger Transport Office of the Ministry of Transport and Communications Andrei Gladky was received by the Minister of Transport of Tajikistan Azim Ibrohim.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that bilateral cooperation in the field of international road transport has significant potential for further development.

"Despite the new challenges, the volume of cargo transportation between the two countries has increased from January through November 2022 compared to 2020. Taking into account the increase in the volume of cargo transportation by road transport and the needs of carriers of both countries, the parties agreed to increase the exchange of transportation permits for 2023," the message said.

Furthermore, the parties agreed to create favorable conditions for the further development of international road transport between the two countries.