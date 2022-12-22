Tajikistan's trade turnover with China hits record high

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Tajikistan's trade turnover with China in the first 11 months of this year reached a record level, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan.

The statement was made during a meeting of the Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan Zavqi Zavqizoda and the Deputy Chairman of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China Sun Hongmei.

"For the first time in the history of bilateral relations of Tajikistan and China, the mutual trade turnover from January through November 2022 totaled $1 billion, which is an increase of 42.3 percent over the same period in 2021," the Ministry said.

Moreover, the issues of exporting goods from Tajikistan to the Xinjiang Uyghur region, attracting Chinese investments to Tajikistan, expanding trade and economic cooperation, increasing the transportation of goods through the Dushanbe-Kulma checkpoint, attracting Chinese funding for the construction of the Dushanbe-Kulma highway were discussed.

The parties also touched upon the establishment of joint industrial enterprises, especially in the free economic zones of Tajikistan.