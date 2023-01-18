Tajikistan intends to develop relations of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation with all countries of the world - Emomali Rahmon

On December 23, 2022, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon delivered an address “On the main directions of the domestic and foreign policy of the republic”.

During his speech, the Head of State declared that today geopolitical processes still remain difficult and complex. These processes have led to the growth of disagreements, conflicts, and intensification of competition between states.

“In such conditions, our state continues a balanced and verified foreign policy with a view to ensuring its national interests and protecting its traditional values” – noticed the President of Tajikistan.

The Republic of Tajikistan is determined to expand and develop bilateral and multilateral friendly relations and mutually beneficial and constructive cooperation with all countries of the world based on its «Open Doors» foreign policy.

Emomali Rahmon added that in 2022 Tajikistan, celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with most countries of the world.

He expressed confidence that the maintenance of active relations and the development and strengthening of the set of relations with our strategic, traditional and reliable partners is a priority area of our foreign policy.

“At the same time, we will continue our efforts towards stable development and strengthening of the spirit of good neighborliness, trust and sustained friendship in Central Asia” – stated the Head of State.

It was emphasized that Tajikistan will continue its active cooperation with international partners in the framework of the United Nations, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the Economic Cooperation Organization, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other multilateral institutions.

In this vein, we enjoy a high-level cooperation with international financial institutions and we are willing to further expand this collaboration.

The President also pointed out that Tajikistan will further contribute to solving pressing issues of the international community, such as the fight against terrorism, extremism, transnational organized crime, arms and drugs trafficking, cybercrimes, as well as adaptation to the impacts of climate change and elimination of its consequences.

“We support the resolution of international issues and regional conflicts through dialogue and are interested in the strengthening the central role of the United Nations in this process. It is a great pleasure that Tajikistan is recognized at the international level as a champion country on water and climate issues” - concluded the Head of State.

It should be noted that on December 14, 2022, the United Nations General Assembly at the initiative of Tajikistan unanimously adopted its resolutions to declare 2025 as the «International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation» and March 21 as the «World Day of Glaciers».

According to this resolution, there will be created a special Trust Fund in the framework of the United Nations for the implementation of projects and programs aimed at preserving glaciers. Also, Dushanbe will host an international conference on glaciers preservation in 2025.

Indeed, adoption of this resolution at the global level is an important milestone initiative, which is enable the international community to undertake the required joint actions on preservation of the largest drinking water sources.