German Welthungerhilfe discloses number of ongoing projects in Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The German Welthungerhilfe (WHH), an organization for development and humanitarian aid, has currently 11 ongoing projects in various stages of implementation in Tajikistan, Country Director for Welthungerhilfe in Tajikistan Johannes Kaltenbach told Trend.

"The projects focus on community action in the field of food and nutrition security including irrigation water supply, drinking water, renewable energy and energy efficiency, vocational education, and orchard management," the director said.

He noted that all projects are implemented by local civil society organizations. In total, WHH currently work with 6 partner organizations.

Kaltenbach added that WHH plans to continue their engagement with Tajikistan for the foreseeable future.

WHH has been active in Tajikistan since 1994 and has an office in Dushanbe.

German Welthungerhilfe is a major non-governmental aid organization in Germany. Its objective is to eradicate hunger completely by 2030. Over the last 60 years, it has supported over 10,895 projects in 70 countries, providing financial assistance of 4.46 billion euro. In 2021, WHH's 526 projects in 36 countries benefited approximately 16.6 million individuals.