Tajik-Korean Business Forum to take place in Dushanbe this summer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The Tajik-Korean Business Forum is scheduled to take place in Dushanbe in June 2023, Trend reports.

The discussion on organizing and preparing the forum was held during a meeting between Chairman of the State Committee for Investments and State Property Management of Tajikistan Sadi Kodirzoda and Kwon Dong-seok, the Ambassador of South Korea to Tajikistan.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that the upcoming forum should give particular importance to sectors such as light industry, finance, agriculture, and healthcare. The parties concluded the meeting by expressing their readiness to further expand their mutually beneficial cooperation.

Recently, on May 15, the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of Korea, Senior Secretary for Future Strategy Jang Sung Min, discussed the prospects for cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the Tajik president emphasized that the relations with South Korea is an important aspect of Tajikistan's foreign policy.