Russian 'Wildberries' online retailer eyes to enter Tajik market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Russian 'Wildberries' online retailer, is currently considering the possibility of expanding its geographical presence to Tajikistan, the press service of the company told Trend.

"Currently, Wildberries is operational in seven countries and is considering expanding its geographical presence, including in Tajikistan. We frequently receive inquiries from local entrepreneurs regarding launching operations in the country, which significantly influences the consideration of entering the local market," the press service said.

To determine the potential of the e-commerce market in Tajikistan, the company is currently studying the population's purchasing power, transparency of customs regulations, availability of logistical infrastructure and other services, including financial and banking services, as well as IT integration capabilities in each aspect.

"At this stage, we are working on logistics and customs conditions in Tajikistan. Afterward, the procedure and priority for launching the platform in the country will be determined. Regarding the launch of operations, we are primarily considering organizing deliveries through the marketplace model, which involves shipping products from the seller's warehouse," said the company.

Currently, the online platform actively develops cooperation with small businesses in the CIS countries, enabling local entrepreneurs to enter the online segment, launch new brands, and sell their products in all countries where the company operates.