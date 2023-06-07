Tajikistan's imports from Georgia by motor transport increase almost fourfold

BAKU, Azerbaijan. June 7. Tajikistan’s imports from Georgia by motor transport increased by 3.9 times year-on-year in the period from January through April 2023, Trend reports.

The value of the Tajikistan’s imports by motor transport from Georgia amounted to $12.048 million, while the figure stood at $3.046 million in the reporting months of 2022.

The majority of goods imported by Tajikistan from Georgia were transported by motor vehicles. Additionally, goods worth $503,900 were delivered to Georgia using rail transport. The figure increased by 2.1 times year-on-year - $239,760 in January through April 2022.

Furthermore, Tajikistan imported goods from Georgia for $139,790 via air transport, which is 1.5 times more compared to the $88,140 in the same period of 2022.

Overall, Tajikistan's imports from Georgia for the period between January and April 2023 totaled $12.691 million, marking a substantial year-on-year growth of 3.7 times compared to $3.374 million in the same period of 2022.