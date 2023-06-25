US to allocate up to $18 mln to Tajikistan for entrepreneurship development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The US Agency for International Development (USAID) will provide Tajikistan with up to $18 million to support and develop entrepreneurship in the country, Trend reports.

According to the USAID document, the initiative will primarily target young citizens of Tajikistan and returning labor migrants.

"The main goal of this program is to create decent and productive employment opportunities for Tajik youth, women, and men by fostering business creation and growth, promoting entrepreneurship, imparting skills training, and facilitating access to financing in sectors with significant potential for economic growth," explained the agency.

Experts from the US agency believe that the private sector in Tajikistan, particularly its competitiveness and job creation potential, has been significantly affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the situation in Ukraine.

The USAID project is expected to assist local financial institutions in providing access to financial services for young entrepreneurs and those planning to start their own businesses.