Azerbaijan plans to allocate investments for reconstruction of Tajik aluminum plant

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 10. Azerbaijan has announced its commitment to allocate investments for the reconstruction of the Tajik Aluminum Company (TALCO) plant, Trend reports.

This agreement was reached during the sixth session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, held in Baku.

As per the agreement, Azerbaijan will play an active role in mobilizing capital for the reconstruction of the Tajik Aluminum Company (TALCO). Additionally, Tajikistan will import aluminum, cryolite, and aluminum fluoride from Azerbaijan, while Azerbaijan will export alumina to Tajikistan.

Following the sixth session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan on July 7, the protocol was signed. This document outlines the bilateral cooperation and sets the stage for further collaboration between the two countries.

According to the State Customs Committee, Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Tajikistan amounted to $1.349 million from January through May 2023.