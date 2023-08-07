Tajikistan increases car imports from Georgia, both in volume and value

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 7. Tajikistan imported 1,435 cars from Georgia from January through June 2023, which is 2.3 times more than in the same period of 2022 (603 cars), Trend reports.

According to the National Statistics Office of Georgia, the value of these car exports amounted to $15.842 million, which is 4 times more than in the first half of the previous year when it totaled $3.894 million.

During the period from January through June 2023, trade turnover between Tajikistan and Georgia reached $19.599 million, increasing 3.2 times compared to the first half of 2022 when it was $6.096 million.

Tajikistan's imports from Georgia in the same period grew by 3.3 times year-on-year, from $5.925 million to $19.563 million.

However, Tajikistan's exports to Georgia amounted to $36,030 during the first six months, declining 4.7 times compared to the corresponding period of 2022 when it stood at $170,660.

Tajikistan’s trade turnover amounted to $3.42 billion from January through June 2023, which is 2.8 percent or $98.2 million less than in the same period of 2022.