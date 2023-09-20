Tajikistan prioritizes green energy development - Emomali Rahmon

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 20. Tajikistan attaches paramount importance to the development of "green" energy within the context of the urgent mission to promote a "green economy", President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said, Trend reports.

He made this statement during the inaugural C5+1 presidential summit on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, held in New York.

During his speech, President Rahmon paid special attention to issues related to the efficient utilization of Tajikistan's hydroenergy resources, the production of "green" energy, Tajikistan's global initiatives in response to climate change and its impacts, glacier melting, and other global challenges that pose significant obstacles to the development and progress of nations.

Rahmon affirmed that Tajikistan fully supports efforts to enhance cooperation between the countries in the fields of economics, transport, communication, water, and energy, as well as other important matters of sustainable development.

C5+1 is a regional diplomatic platform of the US and the governments of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. This C5+1 format was established in November 2015 to address common security and environmental issues, enhance regional trade, and improve US trade and investment prospects in the region.