Tajikistan, Russia discuss operations of Sangtuda-1 HPP

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 14. Daler Juma, the Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan, and Russia's Deputy Prime Minister, Alexander Novak, held discussions about the operation of the Sangtuda-1 hydroelectric power plant (HPP) during the Russian Energy Week in Moscow, Trend reports.

The agenda included talks on bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, with a special focus on ensuring mutual commitments for the reliable operation of the Sangtuda-1 hydropower station.

Tajikistan's minister also participated in the Russian Energy Week forum. In his address, Juma emphasized the substantial potential for green energy production and the keen interest in exporting environmentally friendly electricity to neighboring countries.

He further underscored the importance of nurturing mutually beneficial cooperation among countries and addressed regional concerns related to energy market development.

Juma emphasized the need to bolster regional energy security, reshape the electricity production landscape, and kickstart the utilization of new capacities through renewable energy sources, notably solar and wind.

The minister also drew attention to Tajikistan's promising water and energy prospects, particularly in implementing small hydropower projects with private sector involvement. Notably, he highlighted that over 95 percent of the country's electricity is produced using hydropower, making it an environmentally friendly energy source.

Sangtuda HPP-1 is a collaborative Russian-Tajik enterprise established in 2005. This hydroelectric power plant boasts a capacity of 670 MW and is situated on the Vakhsh river in Tajikistan's Khatlon region.

The Russian Energy Week forum was held from October 11th to 13th in Moscow, providing a platform for discussions on the current trends in modern fuel and energy developments. The event drew the participation of industry leaders and energy companies.