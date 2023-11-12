Tajikistan increasing power generation to address ECO countries' needs

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 12. Tajikistan is set to introduce new power generation capacities to meet the growing needs of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said at the 16th summit of the ECO in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Trend report.

President Rahmon reaffirmed the country's commitment to use its hydroelectric potential in accordance with the notion of 'green' energy. He emphasized the significance of growing the ECO's usage of renewable energy sources. President Rahmon also emphasized the importance of programs such as CASA-1000.

CASA-1000 proposes to increase the region's energy potential by creating intergovernmental power lines that will allow surplus electricity from Central Asian countries, particularly Tajikistan, to be transmitted to high-demand markets in South Asia, specifically Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The CASA-1000 project comprises the construction of new substations and high-voltage power transmission lines in participating nations in order to upgrade their electrical systems.

The 16th ECO Summit was held on November 8-9. ECO is a regional interstate economic organization established in 1985. It includes Iran, Pakistan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.