EDB considering financing construction of Rogun HPP in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 22. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is participating in the donors' committee discussing financial support for the construction of Rogun hydropower plant (HPP) in Tajikistan, Nikolai Podguzov, Chairman of the Board of EDB, said during the bank research presentation in Kazakhstan's Almaty, Trend reports.

He expressed hope that resources would be allocated to Rogun, however Podguzov acknowledged the ambiguity surrounding these conversations.

Podguzov stated during the World Hydropower Congress 2023 in Indonesia from October 31 to November 2 that new projects in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will expand hydropower capacity in Central Asia.

He stated that the Central Asian region now operates over 80 hydropower stations totaling around 14,000 MW of installed capacity. By 2035, the region's hydropower capacity is expected to be increased by 8,900 MW through modifications to current facilities and the construction of new hydroelectric power stations.

Tajikistan's Ministry of Finance indicated in mid-August this year that direct government negotiations with potential investors for the building of Rogun HPP will begin by the end of the year.

The Ministry of Finance noted that agreements have already been achieved to receive a $500 million preferential loan from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). Furthermore, the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) aims to boost its funding for this project from $150 million to $250 million. By late October 2023, the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) had also signaled willingness to provide a $100 million credit.

The Rogun HPP is estimated to have an installed capacity of 3,600 MW and annual electricity generation of 13 to 17 billion kilowatt-hours following full commissioning in 2033.